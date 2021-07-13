Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 9,431 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $252.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $117.42 and a 52-week high of $252.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.