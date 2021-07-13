Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $16,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 305,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,803,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Change Path LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $117.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

