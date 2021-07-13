Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,881 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $14,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 116,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.