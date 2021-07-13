Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $27,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

VEU stock opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

