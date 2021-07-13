Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 334,278 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $86.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.92.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 31,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,670 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.