Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 752 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.84. The company has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $171.28 and a 12 month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,700 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,010. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

