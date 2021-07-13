Cardano Price Down 14.2% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.34 billion and approximately $1.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00055105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00035880 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.93 or 0.00262089 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00036217 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000258 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006006 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

