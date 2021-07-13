Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NYSE:CDLX) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Shares of CDLX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.85. 243,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,105. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $251,580.00. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 7,314 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total value of $743,687.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,314 shares of company stock worth $1,203,508.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

