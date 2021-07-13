CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director Sells $630,700.00 in Stock

CareDx, Inc (NYSE:CDNA) Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $630,700.00.

George Bickerstaff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $753,400.00.

NYSE CDNA traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $83.28. 375,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,889. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

