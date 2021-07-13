Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$230.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$220.00 to C$230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$230.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$293.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cargojet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$248.08.

Shares of TSE:CJT traded down C$2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$176.03. The stock had a trading volume of 27,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,835. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 822.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$178.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$150.58 and a 1 year high of C$250.01.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The company had revenue of C$160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$150.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous acquired 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares in the company, valued at C$531,768.60. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

