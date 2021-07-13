Carl L. G. Hansen Sells 6,000,000 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NYSE:ABCL) CEO Carl L. G. Hansen sold 6,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $144,780,000.00.
NYSE ABCL opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $71.91.
About AbCellera Biologics
Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.