CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,065,926 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 1.82% of CarParts.com worth $12,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its position in CarParts.com by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 34,101 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CarParts.com by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 160,736 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter worth about $3,684,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRTS stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.43 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 12,288 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $185,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 507,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $266,208.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

