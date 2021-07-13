CAS Investment Partners LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Carvana makes up 44.3% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.92% of Carvana worth $867,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $33,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth $73,000. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,412,587 shares of company stock valued at $393,469,554 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.49. 21,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,519. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of -158.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.95. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $124.89 and a 12 month high of $327.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.88.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

