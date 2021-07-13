CAS Investment Partners LLC Has $92.72 Million Stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the quarter. Party City Holdco comprises 4.7% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 14.36% of Party City Holdco worth $92,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 188.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 80,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52,664 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 496.6% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 445,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 70.1% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 309,556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,228.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.09. 19,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.19. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 93.52% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

