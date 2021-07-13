CAS Investment Partners LLC Purchases 48,000 Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 755,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. World Acceptance comprises 5.0% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned 11.11% of World Acceptance worth $98,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.04, for a total value of $166,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,695.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $278,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WRLD traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.20. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,420. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $175.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 14.24 and a current ratio of 14.24.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. Analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WRLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

World Acceptance Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

