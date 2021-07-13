Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $57.73 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. Casper has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and $7.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Casper has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,211,262,503 coins and its circulating supply is 813,898,548 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

