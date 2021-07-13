Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Holdings Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.61. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

