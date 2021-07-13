Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) shares traded down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.02. 25,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 134,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

About Catalyst Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

