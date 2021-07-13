CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino Sells 5,933 Shares

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Joseph S. Dimartino sold 5,933 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $204,569.84.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $31.68. 124,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. CBIZ had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $300.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $21,371,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in CBIZ by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,865,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CBIZ by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 199,712 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth $5,822,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in CBIZ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,867,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,979,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

