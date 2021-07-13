Cboe Global Markets, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after acquiring an additional 192,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

