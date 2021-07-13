CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) versus Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Critical Review

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CCUR and Hargreaves Lansdown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.88 $394.76 million $1.46 31.86

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Profitability

This table compares CCUR and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CCUR and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 5 0 2.08

Risk and Volatility

CCUR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats CCUR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

