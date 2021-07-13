CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 1,005.6% in June

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 1,005.6% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on OTGLY. AlphaValue lowered shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on shares of CD Projekt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. 40,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,128. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

