Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Sells $1,083,225.00 in Stock

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) CFO Scott A. Richardson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $1,083,225.00.

Shares of CE stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $154.17. The stock had a trading volume of 672,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.78 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

