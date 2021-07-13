Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) Short Interest Up 1,008.4% in June

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, an increase of 1,008.4% from the June 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cellect Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APOP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $3.84. 511,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,250. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.82. Cellect Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.15.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. The company develops ApoTainer, a kit for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures.

