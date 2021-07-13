Celsius (NYSE:CELH) Shares Up 5.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CELH)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.59 and last traded at $75.41. 11,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,364,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,154,651 shares of company stock valued at $384,665,688.

About Celsius (NYSE:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

