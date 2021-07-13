Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)’s share price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.76.

About Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It sells tickets for matches played at the Celtic Park; provides match day and non-match day catering and banqueting services; operates visitor centers and soccer schools, as well as Celtic TV; and rents the Celtic Park for football and non-football events.

