CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Down 99.4% in June

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the June 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CIG traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.25. 5,923,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,408,159. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMIG will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

