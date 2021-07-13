Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, a growth of 804.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

CELTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. 2,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,880. Centamin has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $3.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

