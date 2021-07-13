Centaur (CNTR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Centaur has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $825,920.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00050915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.80 or 0.00818169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005394 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,666,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

