Centerra Gold (CGAU) & Its Peers Critical Review

Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Centerra Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $1.69 billion $408.54 million 4.76 Centerra Gold Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.26

Centerra Gold has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Centerra Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centerra Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 1 5 1 0 2.00 Centerra Gold Competitors 737 3290 3504 104 2.39

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.05%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 52.93%. Given Centerra Gold’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 31.99% 20.49% 16.11% Centerra Gold Competitors 295.09% 5.48% 0.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Centerra Gold competitors beat Centerra Gold on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

