Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CG. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.53.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock remained flat at $C$9.16 on Tuesday. 526,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,214. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of C$8.21 and a 12 month high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

