Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Trading 4.9% Higher

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) traded up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.94 and last traded at $22.94. 916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 227,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.53 and a current ratio of 16.53.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

