Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Central Securities stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 10,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. Central Securities has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $42.72.
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.
Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.