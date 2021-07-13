Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Central Securities stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 10,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81. Central Securities has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $42.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

