Centrality Trading Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One Centrality coin can now be bought for about $0.0788 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Centrality has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $94.52 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

