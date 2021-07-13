Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76. 12,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,802,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.20). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

