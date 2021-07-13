Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76. 12,527 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,802,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Century Aluminum by 7,476.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.