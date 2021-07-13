Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,858,780 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.76% of Ceragon Networks worth $5,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $6,151,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $833,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $478,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter worth $213,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

CRNT opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.60 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

