Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) Short Interest Update

Cerebain Biotech Corp. (OTCMKTS:CBBT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,784,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBT remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 568,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,029,886. Cerebain Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Cerebain Biotech

Cerebain Biotech Corp., a biomedical company, focuses on the discovery of products for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its products would include medical device solutions, as well as synthetic drug solutions. The company was formerly known as Discount Dental Materials, Inc and changed its name to Cerebain Biotech Corp.

