Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of CERE opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of -11.71.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 21,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,003,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $22,242,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

