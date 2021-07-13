Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cerevel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.37). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($1.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerevel Therapeutics.

Shares of NYSE:CERE traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.18. 2,044,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,979. Cerevel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.09.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Also, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

