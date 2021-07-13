Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Director Robert Aspbury Sells 11,617 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NYSE:CERT) Director Robert Aspbury sold 11,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $140,101.02.

Robert Aspbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Robert Aspbury sold 19,354 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $533,976.86.

Shares of NYSE:CERT traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,760. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

