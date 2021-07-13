CertiK (CTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and $7.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CertiK has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,058,351 coins and its circulating supply is 45,373,569 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.