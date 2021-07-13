Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Shares Down 2.9%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 9,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 119,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.77 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Chakana Copper Company Profile (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

