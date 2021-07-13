Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CIA. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up previously from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of CIA traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 193,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,068. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

