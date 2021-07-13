Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target Increased to C$8.40 by Analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$8.40 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.75) on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Monday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.40 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.26.

TSE:CIA traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.05. The company had a trading volume of 351,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,115. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. Champion Iron has a 1-year low of C$2.45 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

