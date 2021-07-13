ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 2,654 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.

CHPT stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHPT. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

