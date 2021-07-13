ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) VP Tony Sanchez Sells 2,654 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $38,111.44.
CHPT stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040,427. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.48.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,789,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth about $669,000,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,800,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ChargePoint
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Featured Article: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.