Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Acquires 3,578 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $22,112.04.

Shares of NYSE:CMPI opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $23.10.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

