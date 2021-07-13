Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Acquires 3,578 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $22,112.04.
Shares of NYSE:CMPI opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $23.10.
About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
Read More: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.