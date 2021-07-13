CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 13th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $404,381.58 and approximately $60,730.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CheesecakeSwap Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00113539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.50 or 0.00158165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,535.53 or 0.99923824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.84 or 0.00951574 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

Buying and Selling CheesecakeSwap Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CheesecakeSwap Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CheesecakeSwap Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.