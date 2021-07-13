Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cheniere Energy posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $4.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $7.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cheniere Energy.

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

