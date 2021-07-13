Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHW. Cormark boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.19. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$210.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58.
In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96.
Chesswood Group Company Profile
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
