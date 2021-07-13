Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a C$14.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHW. Cormark boosted their price objective on Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE:CHW traded up C$0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.15. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,721. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.19. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$3.65 and a 1 year high of C$13.89. The stock has a market cap of C$210.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a current ratio of 46.58.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.31 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chesswood Group news, Director Gary Souverein acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,742,071.49. Also, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total value of C$70,991.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,293.96.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

