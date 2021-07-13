Cheuvreux Begins Coverage on DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

Investment analysts at Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DSDVY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV Panalpina A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $122.55. 18,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,140. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.28. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $123.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

